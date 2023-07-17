Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $223.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

