Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

