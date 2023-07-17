Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $306,495 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

