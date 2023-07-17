Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 12,035 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 365.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

