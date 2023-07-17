Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1,571.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $91,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after buying an additional 374,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,753. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

