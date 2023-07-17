Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 157,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,808. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.