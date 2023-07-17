Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 735,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,028. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

