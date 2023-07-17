Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,457 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2,589.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NTRS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. 902,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.