Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,200 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3,711.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. 358,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,467. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

