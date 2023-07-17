Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,867 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.40. 219,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

