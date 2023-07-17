Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,423 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1,089.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.04. 218,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,160. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

