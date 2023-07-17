Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 373,367 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,367 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

PPL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 1,740,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

