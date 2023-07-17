Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 64,594 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,594 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,293,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,572,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

