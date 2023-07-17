Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.72. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 561,421 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 7.64.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.