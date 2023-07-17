Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the June 15th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PALT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.59. Paltalk has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Paltalk ( NASDAQ:PALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paltalk by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Paltalk by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

