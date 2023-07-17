Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 2.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 20,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $24,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Paramount Global by 19.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

