Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 272,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,019,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -82.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,299,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

