Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 272,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,019,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.
Paramount Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Paramount Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Paramount Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,299,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Featured Articles
