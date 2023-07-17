Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp
In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $24.11.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.
Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.40%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parke Bancorp
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.