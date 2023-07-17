Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $168.68 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

