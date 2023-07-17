Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

