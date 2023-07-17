Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ESGU opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

