Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

