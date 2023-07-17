Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $84.39 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 29772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,359. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,197,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

