Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 7.5%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 256,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 443,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $748.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

