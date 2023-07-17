Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.91 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.03 ($0.08), with a volume of 184932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a P/E ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

