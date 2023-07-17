Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.98. 718,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,967. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.