Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

