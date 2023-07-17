Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Photronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

