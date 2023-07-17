Phraction Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Phraction Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

