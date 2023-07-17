Phraction Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Phraction Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.2% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $143.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

