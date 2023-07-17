Phraction Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Phraction Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $515.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.18. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

