Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,778,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 2,583,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,558. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

