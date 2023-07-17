Piper Sandler Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $5,390,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2,546.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 361,997 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

