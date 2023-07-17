PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and approximately $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

