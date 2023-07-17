Pocket Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.07 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and $91,504.86 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

