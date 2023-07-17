PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Critical Review

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 3.17 -$81.35 million ($0.36) -1.66 PolarityTE $810,000.00 2.20 -$7.83 million ($3.28) -0.07

Profitability

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ocugen and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -86.48% -70.76% PolarityTE N/A -106.08% -76.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ocugen and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.13%. PolarityTE has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.94%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Summary

Ocugen beats PolarityTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. It has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services. The company also develops SkinTE Cryo allows multiple deployments from one original harvest through a cryopreservation process; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and other tissue regeneration products. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

