Polymath Price Up 4% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $120.35 million and approximately $210,860.80 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

