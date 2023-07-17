Progressive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,242 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Progressive Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE PGR traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $121.93. 2,319,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,969. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

