ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Up 2.5 %

UCYB stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 975. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

