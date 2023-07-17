Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 0.6%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 743,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,559,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

