Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.51

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 64285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $907.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

