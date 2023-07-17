Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 3.5%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.43. 209,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 145,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLGT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

