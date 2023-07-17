Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDW. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Tidewater by 13.3% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $11,736,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

