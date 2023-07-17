Raymond James Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$13.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.98. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8557214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

