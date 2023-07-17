Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $96.68. 1,003,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

