Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 703,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

