Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.