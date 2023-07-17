Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $961,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.40. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.