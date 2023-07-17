Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 0.5%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. 7,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.