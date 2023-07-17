Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (AMIGY, ARGGY, ARGX, ASHTY, BTLCY, BURBY, BZLYF, CKSNF, CYBBF, EA)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 17th:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,743 ($35.29) to GBX 2,616 ($33.65).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 375 ($4.82).

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $478.00 to $601.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 465 ($5.98) to GBX 432 ($5.56).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 700 ($9.01).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.11) to GBX 430 ($5.53).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.96).

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $150.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.46) to GBX 620 ($7.98).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.02) to GBX 2,900 ($37.31).

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 442 ($5.69).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,070 ($13.77).

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.96).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.44) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70).

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 670 ($8.62).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.75) to GBX 700 ($9.01).

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,000 ($38.60).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 825 ($10.61).

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70).

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 550 ($7.08).

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.