Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (AMIGY, ARGGY, ARGX, ASHTY, BTLCY, BURBY, BZLYF, CKSNF, CYBBF, EA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 17th:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,743 ($35.29) to GBX 2,616 ($33.65).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 375 ($4.82).

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $478.00 to $601.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 465 ($5.98) to GBX 432 ($5.56).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 700 ($9.01).

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.11) to GBX 430 ($5.53).

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($2.96).

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $150.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.46) to GBX 620 ($7.98).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.02) to GBX 2,900 ($37.31).

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 442 ($5.69).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,070 ($13.77).

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.96).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.44) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70).

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 670 ($8.62).

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.75) to GBX 700 ($9.01).

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,000 ($38.60).

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $45.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 825 ($10.61).

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70).

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.69) to GBX 550 ($7.08).

